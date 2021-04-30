Here are the top Institutional holders of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) shares

373 institutions hold shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT), with 772.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 94.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.96M, and float is at 72.67M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 93.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.28 million shares valued at $425.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.75% of the FCPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.63 million shares valued at $286.6 million to account for 12.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.36 million shares representing 10.97% and valued at over $248.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 3.62 million with a market value of $107.79 million.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) is -4.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.34 and a high of $30.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCPT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.45% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.58, the stock is 0.02% and 2.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 5.57% off its SMA200. FCPT registered 20.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.92.

The stock witnessed a 4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.77%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has around 349 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $170.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.46 and Fwd P/E is 23.82. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.91% and -6.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $46.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lenehan William H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lenehan William H bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $24.99 per share for a total of $99960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Morgan Gerald R (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $18.28 per share for $24970.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96260.0 shares of the FCPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Stewart Niccole (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 53 shares at an average price of $18.76 for $994.0. The insider now directly holds 11,118 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 25.40% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 97.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.68% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.