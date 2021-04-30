Here are the top Institutional holders of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) shares

933 institutions hold shares in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), with 786.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 84.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.22M, and float is at 207.08M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 84.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.7 million shares valued at $2.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.44% of the NTRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.95 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.05 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $843.12 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $702.62 million.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is 22.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.43 and a high of $112.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $111.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.57% off its average median price target of $116.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.2% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -16.74% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.41, the stock is 6.01% and 10.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 25.77% off its SMA200. NTRS registered 39.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.74.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.46%, and is 7.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has around 20900 employees, a market worth around $23.19B and $6.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.42 and Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.67% and 1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.73 with sales reaching $1.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by South Thomas A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that South Thomas A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $109.65 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23053.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that Allnutt Lauren E (EVP & Controller) sold a total of 375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $109.57 per share for $41089.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3774.0 shares of the NTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, St Clair Joyce (Executive Vice President) disposed off 9,248 shares at an average price of $107.42 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading 31.72% up over the past 12 months. BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is 67.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.17% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.