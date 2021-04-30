Here are the top Institutional holders of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) shares

233 institutions hold shares in Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), with 10.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.73% while institutional investors hold 105.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.83M, and float is at 40.56M with Short Float at 2.98%. Institutions hold 84.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.7 million shares valued at $47.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the TPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with 3.44 million shares valued at $44.49 million to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.98 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $38.64 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $38.0 million.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is 26.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.36, the stock is -7.03% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 11.91% off its SMA200. TPC registered 104.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.62.

The stock witnessed a -13.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.27%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $825.53M and $5.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.21. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.03% and -19.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUTOR RONALD N, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $18.15 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.78 million shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $15.15 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.56 million shares of the TPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, KLEIN MICHAEL R (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $13.38 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 317,389 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 105.02% up over the past 12 months. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 99.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.33% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.