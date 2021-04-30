Here are the top Institutional holders of United Rentals Inc. (URI) shares

1,097 institutions hold shares in United Rentals Inc. (URI), with 320.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 97.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.25M, and float is at 71.86M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 97.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.57 million shares valued at $1.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.46% of the URI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.07 million shares valued at $1.18 billion to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.2 million shares representing 5.80% and valued at over $972.97 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $535.05 million.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is 41.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.26 and a high of $341.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URI stock was last observed hovering at around $324.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.48% off its average median price target of $346.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.26% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -33.06% lower than the price target low of $246.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $327.33, the stock is 1.13% and 4.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 40.74% off its SMA200. URI registered 155.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $321.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $259.80.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.09%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) has around 18250 employees, a market worth around $23.01B and $8.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.10. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.97% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Rentals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.42 with sales reaching $2.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM, the company’s EVP, Chief Admin. & Legal Off.. SEC filings show that PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM sold 1,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $314.37 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17184.0 shares.

United Rentals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Asplund Dale A (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $248.99 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19604.0 shares of the URI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM (EVP, Chief Admin. & Legal Off.) disposed off 1,897 shares at an average price of $242.96 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 18,545 shares of United Rentals Inc. (URI).

United Rentals Inc. (URI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading 77.29% up over the past 12 months. Fastenal Company (FAST) is 45.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.5% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.07.