Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX)

234 institutions hold shares in Axonics Inc. (AXNX), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.99% while institutional investors hold 116.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.99M, and float is at 33.67M with Short Float at 12.50%. Institutions hold 109.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.86 million shares valued at $242.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.70% of the AXNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 2.53 million shares valued at $126.35 million to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.28 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $113.78 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $94.04 million.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) is 24.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.00 and a high of $63.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXNX stock was last observed hovering at around $63.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.95% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.52% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.36, the stock is 3.48% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 26.92% off its SMA200. AXNX registered 84.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.98.

The stock witnessed a 8.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.71%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has around 416 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $111.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.87% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axonics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $27.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Axonics Inc. (AXNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dearen Danny L.. SEC filings show that Dearen Danny L. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $61.63 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Axonics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Dearen Danny L. sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $58.15 per share for $4.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the AXNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Ford Alfred J Jr (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 54,296 shares at an average price of $58.56 for $3.18 million. The insider now directly holds 5,625 shares of Axonics Inc. (AXNX).