Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO)

313 institutions hold shares in M/I Homes Inc. (MHO), with 615.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 96.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.78M, and float is at 28.11M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 94.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.87 million shares valued at $215.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.69% of the MHO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.52 million shares valued at $111.5 million to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 6.84% and valued at over $88.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $82.46 million.

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is 57.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.90 and a high of $67.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MHO stock was last observed hovering at around $66.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.86% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -24.48% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.71, the stock is 14.84% and 23.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 45.10% off its SMA200. MHO registered 153.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.28.

The stock witnessed a 18.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.29%, and is 18.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) has around 1515 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.49 and Fwd P/E is 8.05. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.37% and 2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M/I Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.32 with sales reaching $856.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Insider Activity

A total of 229 insider transactions have happened at M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 210 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H, the company’s Chairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H sold 19,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $51.99 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62364.0 shares.

M/I Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that CREEK PHILLIP G (Ex. Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 18,189 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $51.88 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6513.0 shares of the MHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 34,105 shares at an average price of $50.97 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 62,364 shares of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 97.46% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 112.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.13% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.12.