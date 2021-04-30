Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH)

440 institutions hold shares in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), with 893.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 104.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.53M, and float is at 62.92M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 102.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.98 million shares valued at $734.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.96% of the MANH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.79 million shares valued at $609.14 million to account for 9.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 5.76 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $605.51 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 3.66 million with a market value of $384.94 million.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is 34.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.00 and a high of $146.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MANH stock was last observed hovering at around $144.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.95% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.64% lower than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.98, the stock is 15.37% and 15.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 32.96% off its SMA200. MANH registered 97.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.96.

The stock witnessed a 20.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.63%, and is 15.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $8.94B and $586.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 104.71 and Fwd P/E is 81.55. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.12% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.00%).

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manhattan Associates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $151.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richards Bruce, the company’s Sr. V.P. & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Richards Bruce sold 2,588 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $138.40 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35130.0 shares.

Manhattan Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that RAGHAVAN DEEPAK (Director) sold a total of 7,087 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $128.87 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34973.0 shares of the MANH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, NOONAN THOMAS E (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $104.09 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 123,672 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH).

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) that is trading 53.59% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 12.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.93% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.