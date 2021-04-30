Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE: MD)

310 institutions hold shares in MEDNAX Inc. (MD), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.75% while institutional investors hold 111.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.80M, and float is at 82.80M with Short Float at 10.75%. Institutions hold 108.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.67 million shares valued at $310.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the MD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.92 million shares valued at $218.86 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starboard Value LP which holds 8.45 million shares representing 9.80% and valued at over $207.36 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 6.89% of the shares totaling 5.94 million with a market value of $145.69 million.

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE: MD) is 9.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.62 and a high of $29.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MD stock was last observed hovering at around $26.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -53.77% lower than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.91, the stock is 3.38% and 3.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 24.91% off its SMA200. MD registered 85.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.76.

The stock witnessed a 5.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.79%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.79. Profit margin for the company is -45.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.58% and -8.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MEDNAX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $424.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.90% in year-over-year returns.

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at MEDNAX Inc. (MD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEDEL ROGER MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MEDEL ROGER MD sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $25.40 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

MEDNAX Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that MEDEL ROGER MD (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $23.66 per share for $2.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.49 million shares of the MD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, MEDEL ROGER MD (Director) disposed off 33,194 shares at an average price of $23.04 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 1,590,232 shares of MEDNAX Inc. (MD).

MEDNAX Inc. (MD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading 208.93% up over the past 12 months. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 34.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.18% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.09.