Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY)

510 institutions hold shares in Signature Bank (SBNY), with 159.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 96.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.67M, and float is at 47.77M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 96.40% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.6 million shares valued at $621.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.60% of the SBNY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.47 million shares valued at $604.79 million to account for 15.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.26 million shares representing 14.46% and valued at over $576.19 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 8.84% of the shares totaling 2.6 million with a market value of $352.36 million.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is 88.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.44 and a high of $256.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBNY stock was last observed hovering at around $252.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.12% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -4.98% lower than the price target low of $243.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $255.09, the stock is 9.64% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 77.93% off its SMA200. SBNY registered 130.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $231.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.52.

The stock witnessed a 14.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.80%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Signature Bank (SBNY) has around 1472 employees, a market worth around $13.78B and $1.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.54 and Fwd P/E is 16.91. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.04% and -0.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Signature Bank (SBNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signature Bank (SBNY) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signature Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.08 with sales reaching $462.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.90% in year-over-year returns.

Signature Bank (SBNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading 21.84% up over the past 12 months. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is 27.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.85% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.