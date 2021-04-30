Is Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) a good stock to buy now?

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CZWI) is 20.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.48 and a high of $14.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CZWI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.11% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.08, the stock is -2.59% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 38.00% off its SMA200. CZWI registered 110.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.34%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $141.13M and $64.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.47 and Fwd P/E is 12.49. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.85% and -11.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $12.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI), with 636.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.84% while institutional investors hold 57.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.15M, and float is at 10.52M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 54.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 1.04 million shares valued at $11.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.56% of the CZWI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fourthstone LLC with 1.03 million shares valued at $11.23 million to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FJ Capital Management LLC which holds 0.92 million shares representing 8.44% and valued at over $10.02 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $4.97 million.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOLL JAMES D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOLL JAMES D bought 18 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $12.30 per share for a total of $221.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31871.0 shares.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Bianchi Stephen M (CEO and President) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $12.40 per share for $4959.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40141.0 shares of the CZWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, BROUCEK JAMES S (EVP/CFO/Treasurer/Secretary) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $12.39 for $2478.0. The insider now directly holds 38,624 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI).

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) that is trading 1.29% up over the past 12 months. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is 72.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.27% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 41510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.