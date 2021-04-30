Is HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) a good stock to buy now?

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) is 36.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.21 and a high of $574.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUBS stock was last observed hovering at around $557.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -17.58% off its average median price target of $562.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.49% off the consensus price target high of $725.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.05% lower than the price target low of $500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $540.23, the stock is 4.52% and 9.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 45.89% off its SMA200. HUBS registered 218.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $490.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $416.42.

The stock witnessed a 24.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.09%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has around 4225 employees, a market worth around $23.68B and $883.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 239.36. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.32% and -6.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HubSpot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $263.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.60% in year-over-year returns.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Top Institutional Holders

667 institutions hold shares in HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.00% while institutional investors hold 94.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.99M, and float is at 43.41M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 89.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.96 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the HUBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.2 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.02 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $1.2 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Halligan Brian, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $502.20 per share for a total of $4.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

HubSpot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Bueker Kathryn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $487.86 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41079.0 shares of the HUBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Rangan Yamini (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 2,106 shares at an average price of $468.60 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 52,216 shares of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) that is trading 104.40% up over the past 12 months. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is 46.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.37% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.