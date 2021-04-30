Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) a good stock to buy now?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) is 37.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $15.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.97% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.17, the stock is -1.83% and -8.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 25.48% off its SMA200. SOI registered 55.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.06.

The stock witnessed a -8.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.94%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $504.88M and $103.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.55. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.75% and -25.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $27.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.30% in year-over-year returns.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), with 3.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.82% while institutional investors hold 91.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.92M, and float is at 25.06M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 79.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.62 million shares valued at $21.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the SOI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.75 million shares valued at $14.21 million to account for 5.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.66 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $13.52 million, while Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $10.44 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramachandran Kyle S., the company’s President and CFO. SEC filings show that Ramachandran Kyle S. sold 9,644 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $15.05 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Price Kelly L. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 57,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $14.50 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Powell Christopher M (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 4,690 shares at an average price of $14.80 for $69412.0. The insider now directly holds 31,278 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 78.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.77% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.