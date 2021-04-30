KB Home (KBH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:KBH Stock Is Going Next

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 48.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.63 and a high of $50.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.21% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -7.91% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.64, the stock is 2.78% and 9.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 28.31% off its SMA200. KBH registered 80.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.86.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.57%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 1776 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.09 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Distance from 52-week low is 119.35% and -1.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.90% in year-over-year returns.

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

449 institutions hold shares in KB Home (KBH), with 9.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.31% while institutional investors hold 105.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.84M, and float is at 75.00M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 94.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.15 million shares valued at $373.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.12% of the KBH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.87 million shares valued at $263.65 million to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.86 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $163.05 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $132.43 million.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kaminski Jeff, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kaminski Jeff sold 64,277 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $47.16 per share for a total of $3.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that HOLLINGER WILLIAM R (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $44.05 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Woram Brian J (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 76,000 shares at an average price of $44.92 for $3.41 million. The insider now directly holds 83,257 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 153.58% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 109.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.63% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.