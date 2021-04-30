Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

457 institutions hold shares in Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), with 4.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.02% while institutional investors hold 102.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.16M, and float is at 52.71M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 94.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.07 million shares valued at $449.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.30% of the KTB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.38 million shares valued at $299.3 million to account for 12.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 5.62 million shares representing 9.79% and valued at over $227.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.28% of the shares totaling 5.33 million with a market value of $216.02 million.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is 60.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.53 and a high of $67.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KTB stock was last observed hovering at around $65.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -62.6% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.04, the stock is 10.04% and 24.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 75.23% off its SMA200. KTB registered 207.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.55.

The stock witnessed a 34.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.91%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.83 and Fwd P/E is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 380.71% and -3.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kontoor Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $605.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.10% in year-over-year returns.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sumner Susan Denise, the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Sumner Susan Denise sold 20,876 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $54.85 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8797.0 shares.

Kontoor Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Waldron Thomas E. (EVP & GB President – Wrangler) bought a total of 5,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $18.50 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60078.0 shares of the KTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Carucci Richard (Director) acquired 18,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 27,475 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB).