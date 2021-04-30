Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) is 43.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MHLD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -78.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -78.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.57, the stock is 4.51% and 13.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 72.64% off its SMA200. MHLD registered 197.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 181.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3132 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4075.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.81%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $308.34M and $186.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.85. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 283.87% and -2.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $402.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 231.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 119.90% in year-over-year returns.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD), with 23.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.73% while institutional investors hold 61.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.79M, and float is at 61.94M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 44.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 683 Capital Management LLC with over 7.62 million shares valued at $18.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the MHLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.09 million shares valued at $10.19 million to account for 4.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.0 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $7.47 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.21% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $2.63 million.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NIGRO STEVEN HAROLD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NIGRO STEVEN HAROLD bought 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.34 per share for a total of $30071.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58500.0 shares.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Thomas Keith A (Director) bought a total of 43,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.30 per share for $57334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45834.0 shares of the MHLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Thomas Keith A (Director) acquired 1,900 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $2280.0. The insider now directly holds 1,900 shares of Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD).

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 47.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -127.57% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.