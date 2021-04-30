Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Is Down -11.01% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) is -11.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $7.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUSK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is -18.23% and -25.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 4.49% at the moment leaves the stock 23.61% off its SMA200. TUSK registered 371.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5829 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6007.

The stock witnessed a -21.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.22%, and is -6.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) has around 820 employees, a market worth around $186.32M and $313.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.40. Profit margin for the company is -34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 428.00% and -45.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $53.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.60% in year-over-year returns.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), with 10.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.04% while institutional investors hold 81.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.77M, and float is at 34.90M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 62.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wexford Capital LLC with over 22.07 million shares valued at $98.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.69% of the TUSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueWorks, LLC with 3.37 million shares valued at $14.99 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.51 million shares representing 1.10% and valued at over $2.27 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $2.1 million.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layton Mark E., the company’s CFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Layton Mark E. sold 55,789 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $5.22 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Straehla Arty (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 102,435 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $5.29 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the TUSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Straehla Arty (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 46,555 shares at an average price of $5.47 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,433,762 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK).

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is 126.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.04% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.