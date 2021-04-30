Meritor Inc. (MTOR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

288 institutions hold shares in Meritor Inc. (MTOR), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 98.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.20M, and float is at 71.02M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 96.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.93 million shares valued at $304.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.06% of the MTOR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.26 million shares valued at $230.48 million to account for 11.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 6.19 million shares representing 8.54% and valued at over $172.87 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.70% of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $155.81 million.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.72 and a high of $33.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTOR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is -0.76% and -5.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 6.20% off its SMA200. MTOR registered 45.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.30.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.79%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $3.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.02 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.15% and -15.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meritor Inc. (MTOR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meritor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $937.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Meritor Inc. (MTOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Craig Jeffrey A, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Craig Jeffrey A sold 199,570 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $31.84 per share for a total of $6.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38540.0 shares.

Meritor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that EVANS IVOR J (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $32.24 per share for $3.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the MTOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Bialy Paul (VP & CAO (PAO)) disposed off 140 shares at an average price of $30.59 for $4283.0. The insider now directly holds 28,286 shares of Meritor Inc. (MTOR).

Meritor Inc. (MTOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading 77.29% up over the past 12 months. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is 314.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.44% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.58.