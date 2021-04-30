Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) down -22.53% since start of the year

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX: MTA) is -22.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.72% off the consensus price target high of $14.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.73, the stock is 5.54% and 6.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 5.96% off its SMA200. MTA registered 73.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.71.

The stock witnessed a 17.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.72%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $406.06M and $2.25M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.45% and -27.93% from its 52-week high.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA), with 5.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.88% while institutional investors hold 21.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.73M, and float is at 38.06M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 18.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 2.27 million shares valued at $28.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.50% of the MTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.02 million shares valued at $12.81 million to account for 2.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are U.S. Global Investors, Inc. which holds 0.81 million shares representing 1.97% and valued at over $7.21 million, while Global Strategic Management Inc holds 1.97% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $10.18 million.