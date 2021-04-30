MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) – The -2.23% Downside Potential Remains

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is 0.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.94 and a high of $36.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYTE stock was last observed hovering at around $30.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $30.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.08% off the consensus price target high of $33.90 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -85.81% lower than the price target low of $16.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.16, the stock is 10.10% and 6.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 3.30% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.81.

The stock witnessed a 15.58% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.67%, and is 12.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 109.72 and Fwd P/E is 74.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.94% and -14.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $177.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 284.50% this year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), with 55.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 78.86% while institutional investors hold 36.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.39M, and float is at 13.65M with Short Float at 20.33%. Institutions hold 7.68% of the Float.