New Big Money Means Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

303 institutions hold shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), with 716.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 95.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.27M, and float is at 61.51M with Short Float at 8.99%. Institutions hold 94.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 7.88 million shares valued at $341.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the AGIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.63 million shares valued at $243.76 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.49 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $194.34 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.21% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $187.99 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) is 28.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.47 and a high of $58.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $55.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.61% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.56% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.78, the stock is 3.19% and 8.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 24.59% off its SMA200. AGIO registered 28.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.22.

The stock witnessed a 13.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.76%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has around 562 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $203.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.79% and -5.35% from its 52-week high.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.4 with sales reaching $18.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alenson Carman, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Alenson Carman sold 1,118 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $55.89 per share for a total of $62485.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Alenson Carman (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $54.00 per share for $53514.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1118.0 shares of the AGIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Miles Darrin (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $48.58 for $24290.0. The insider now directly holds 10,671 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO).

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 17.43% up over the past 12 months. Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is 38.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.66% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.78.