New Big Money Means Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

369 institutions hold shares in Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.73% while institutional investors hold 82.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.34M, and float is at 33.54M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 78.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.11 million shares valued at $285.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the AMBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.84 million shares valued at $261.04 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.18 million shares representing 3.27% and valued at over $108.73 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 2.66% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $88.56 million.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is 12.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.69 and a high of $137.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMBA stock was last observed hovering at around $103.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $138.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.7% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.88% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.88, the stock is 0.35% and -4.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 30.30% off its SMA200. AMBA registered 84.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.64.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.83%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $223.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 96.15. Profit margin for the company is -26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.48% and -25.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.40%).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $68.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Day Christopher, the company’s VP, Marketing. SEC filings show that Day Christopher sold 4,585 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $109.74 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11602.0 shares.

Ambarella Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Day Christopher (VP, Marketing) sold a total of 5,616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $112.00 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16187.0 shares of the AMBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, EICHLER KEVIN C (CFO) disposed off 3,301 shares at an average price of $112.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 48,903 shares of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 105.38% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -5.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.82% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.