New Big Money Means Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

267 institutions hold shares in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), with 927.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 96.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.62M, and float is at 25.13M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 92.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.08 million shares valued at $129.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.70% of the APOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.64 million shares valued at $83.74 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 1.97 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $62.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $47.92 million.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is 12.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.82 and a high of $42.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APOG stock was last observed hovering at around $35.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.44% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7.58% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.50, the stock is -4.15% and -7.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.18% off its SMA200. APOG registered 66.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.39.

The stock witnessed a -11.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.64%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $904.18M and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.07. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.40% and -16.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $288.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON GARY ROBERT, the company’s Treasurer and Vice President. SEC filings show that JOHNSON GARY ROBERT sold 1,181 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $35.79 per share for a total of $42271.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46006.0 shares.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that ALDRICH BERNARD P (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $32.51 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15652.0 shares of the APOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Puishys Joseph F. (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) disposed off 58,883 shares at an average price of $25.56 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 155,460 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 328.72% up over the past 12 months. CRH plc (CRH) is 53.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.83% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.34.