New Big Money Means CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

514 institutions hold shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), with 107.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 95.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.92M, and float is at 38.32M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 94.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.37 million shares valued at $545.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the CYBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 2.54 million shares valued at $410.75 million to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.78 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $287.51 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $262.94 million.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) is -11.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.61 and a high of $169.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $146.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.15% off its average median price target of $184.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.71% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 16.13% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.58, the stock is 0.96% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 12.16% off its SMA200. CYBR registered 44.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.81.

The stock witnessed a 11.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.93%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has around 1689 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $464.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 241.25. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.96% and -15.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $109.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 1.77% up over the past 12 months. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is -2.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.63% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.42.