New Big Money Means International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

161 institutions hold shares in International Money Express Inc. (IMXI), with 8.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.87% while institutional investors hold 104.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.12M, and float is at 30.21M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 80.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.5 million shares valued at $54.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the IMXI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.83 million shares valued at $44.0 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conifer Management, L.L.C. which holds 2.59 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $40.26 million, while Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $39.83 million.

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is 3.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $18.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMXI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.01, the stock is 6.50% and 4.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 3.40% off its SMA200. IMXI registered 79.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.48.

The stock witnessed a 7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.57%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $587.57M and $357.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.19 and Fwd P/E is 12.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.13% and -14.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Money Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $92.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.40% in year-over-year returns.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lisy Robert, the company’s CEO, President & Chairman. SEC filings show that Lisy Robert sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $3200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88215.0 shares.

International Money Express Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Lisy Robert (CEO, President & Chairman) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $16.02 per share for $14414.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88215.0 shares of the IMXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Lisy Robert (CEO, President & Chairman) disposed off 28,532 shares at an average price of $16.12 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 88,215 shares of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI).