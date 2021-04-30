New Big Money Means The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

240 institutions hold shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), with 14.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.64% while institutional investors hold 99.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.65M, and float is at 50.44M with Short Float at 5.35%. Institutions hold 81.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.07 million shares valued at $138.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the SSP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.89 million shares valued at $89.99 million to account for 8.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.34 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $81.61 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 6.70% of the shares totaling 4.61 million with a market value of $70.41 million.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is 41.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $24.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.57% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.11% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.68, the stock is 1.89% and 2.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 47.17% off its SMA200. SSP registered 155.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.33.

The stock witnessed a 10.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.77%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.17. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.77% and -12.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The E.W. Scripps Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $536.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.50% in year-over-year returns.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOEHNE RICHARD A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOEHNE RICHARD A sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $24.30 per share for a total of $2.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26170.0 shares.

The E.W. Scripps Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Lyons Douglas F (SVP, Fin. Strat.& Special Proj) sold a total of 14,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $22.38 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9458.0 shares of the SSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Koors Mark L (VP/Audit and Compliance) disposed off 9,073 shares at an average price of $22.39 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 36,559 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading 29.94% up over the past 12 months. Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is 98.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.0% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.22.