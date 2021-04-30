Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

202 institutions hold shares in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 93.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.50M, and float is at 59.35M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 91.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 6.62 million shares valued at $113.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the OEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.05 million shares valued at $69.35 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 3.71 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $63.57 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 3.6 million with a market value of $61.71 million.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is 18.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.55 and a high of $21.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OEC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -35.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.26, the stock is 5.79% and 6.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 29.79% off its SMA200. OEC registered 116.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.07.

The stock witnessed a 3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.63%, and is 9.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.62 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.08% and -3.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $349M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winkhaus Hans Dietrich, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Winkhaus Hans Dietrich bought 4,816 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $14.52 per share for a total of $69928.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8816.0 shares.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Winkhaus Hans Dietrich (Director) sold a total of 4,816 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $15.01 per share for $72288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the OEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, Painter Corning F. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $12.70 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 372,977 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading 32.83% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.4% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.