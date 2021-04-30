PEI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Now

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) is 93.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -93.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -93.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 2.06% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 47.75% off its SMA200. PEI registered 41.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 264.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3053.

The stock witnessed a -1.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.17%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $151.29M and $261.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 443.66% and -34.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -615.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), with 19.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.48% while institutional investors hold 18.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.46M, and float is at 65.96M with Short Float at 15.87%. Institutions hold 13.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.91 million shares valued at $1.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.41% of the PEI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.41 million shares valued at $1.41 million to account for 1.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $0.68 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $0.66 million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeMarco Michael J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DeMarco Michael J. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $1.82 per share for a total of $4550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that DeMarco Michael J. (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $1.00 per share for $2500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, DeMarco Michael J. (Director) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $1211.0. The insider now directly holds 155,682 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI).

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is trading 43.28% up over the past 12 months. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is 34.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.95% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.