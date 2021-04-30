Positives for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) as stock gains in recent trading

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) is -24.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $33.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.7% off the consensus price target high of $39.31 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 89.89% higher than the price target low of $28.38 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is 17.62% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -24.02% off its SMA200. ONE registered -40.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1873 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8211.

The stock witnessed a 33.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.87%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) has around 12667 employees, a market worth around $434.66M and $512.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -58.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $149.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -396.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.40% in year-over-year returns.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), with 11.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.03% while institutional investors hold 49.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.07M, and float is at 89.16M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 46.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 16.82 million shares valued at $63.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.17% of the ONE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 7.86 million shares valued at $29.87 million to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. which holds 7.4 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $28.12 million, while Keenan Capital, LLC holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 6.33 million with a market value of $24.05 million.