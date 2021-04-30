Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 93.29% Upside

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) is 46.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RHE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.29% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.29% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.23, the stock is 8.74% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -17.90% at the moment leaves the stock 74.71% off its SMA200. RHE registered 305.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 253.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29.

The stock witnessed a 19.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.13%, and is 31.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.79% over the week and 17.62% over the month.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $8.68M and $17.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 366.96% and -66.84% from its 52-week high.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regional Health Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.90% this year.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE), with 177.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 9.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.69M, and float is at 1.51M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 8.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36697.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.17% of the RHE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 35700.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 2141.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $7664.0, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 1590.0 with a market value of $5692.0.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.