Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

370 institutions hold shares in Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII), with 624.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 78.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.19M, and float is at 54.01M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 77.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.74 million shares valued at $296.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.67% of the RCII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.21 million shares valued at $276.25 million to account for 10.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Engaged Capital, LLC which holds 2.92 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $111.75 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $103.97 million.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is 56.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.05 and a high of $64.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCII stock was last observed hovering at around $59.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.18% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.03, the stock is 4.89% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 47.64% off its SMA200. RCII registered 191.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.44.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.96%, and is 10.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) has around 14320 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.58% and -7.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $953.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN JEFFREY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN JEFFREY J bought 272 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $54.38 per share for a total of $14807.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48037.0 shares.

Rent-A-Center Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Davids Ann L (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $63.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30635.0 shares of the RCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Short Maureen B (CFO) disposed off 14,922 shares at an average price of $59.75 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 95,445 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 83.61% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 47.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.32% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.