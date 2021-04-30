Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) is 3.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.25 and a high of $34.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVNC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.75% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.65% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.29, the stock is 4.41% and 6.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 9.41% off its SMA200. RVNC registered 52.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.97.

The stock witnessed a 5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.84%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has around 470 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $15.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.22% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.80%).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.09 with sales reaching $10.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 440.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18,831.00% in year-over-year returns.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 85.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.38M, and float is at 65.54M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 83.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.01 million shares valued at $142.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.02% of the RVNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 4.33 million shares valued at $122.6 million to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. which holds 3.34 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $94.71 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $92.62 million.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Aubrey, the company’s President, Innovation & Tech. SEC filings show that Rankin Aubrey sold 2 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $28.28 per share for a total of $57.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Rankin Aubrey (President, Innovation & Tech) sold a total of 33,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $25.43 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the RVNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Rankin Aubrey (President, Innovation & Tech) disposed off 33,119 shares at an average price of $25.95 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 444,446 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -23.80% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.35% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.32.