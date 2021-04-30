RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is 15.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.22 and a high of $17.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $16.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.05% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is 4.36% and 3.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 34.63% off its SMA200. RLJ registered 65.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.61.

The stock witnessed a 3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.28%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $473.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.73% and -6.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $113.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -541.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.30% in year-over-year returns.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 100.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.72M, and float is at 162.63M with Short Float at 5.54%. Institutions hold 98.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 24.7 million shares valued at $349.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.98% of the RLJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.99 million shares valued at $325.26 million to account for 13.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.53 million shares representing 11.24% and valued at over $262.26 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 8.77 million with a market value of $124.14 million.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 69.38% up over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is 50.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.26% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.17.