Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

385 institutions hold shares in Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), with 2.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.91% while institutional investors hold 104.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.51M, and float is at 33.27M with Short Float at 12.71%. Institutions hold 98.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.56 million shares valued at $471.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.26% of the SHAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.7 million shares valued at $313.59 million to account for 9.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. which holds 2.97 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $251.81 million, while 12 West Capital Management, LP holds 7.18% of the shares totaling 2.8 million with a market value of $237.63 million.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is 32.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.51 and a high of $138.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHAK stock was last observed hovering at around $111.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.91% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -40.21% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.17, the stock is -0.92% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 28.90% off its SMA200. SHAK registered 101.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.46.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.42%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has around 7429 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $522.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 198.18. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.47% and -18.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $160.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -284.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lyons Jenna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lyons Jenna sold 1,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $118.78 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2044.0 shares.

Shake Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Meyer Daniel Harris (Director) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $116.53 per share for $12.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the SHAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, GARUTTI RANDALL J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 140,000 shares at an average price of $123.30 for $17.26 million. The insider now directly holds 51,891 shares of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 14.91% up over the past 12 months. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 35.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.9% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.54.