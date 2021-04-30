Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Track to Reach $104.00 in a Year

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is 25.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.45 and a high of $104.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $90.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.07% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.77% higher than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.12, the stock is -4.67% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 31.82% off its SMA200. SSTK registered 135.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.95.

The stock witnessed a 5.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.42%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 967 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $666.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.89 and Fwd P/E is 30.27. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.42% and -13.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shutterstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $177.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 249.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

305 institutions hold shares in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), with 13.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.92% while institutional investors hold 105.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.24M, and float is at 22.58M with Short Float at 8.81%. Institutions hold 66.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.35 million shares valued at $239.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the SSTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.53 million shares valued at $181.06 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 1.91 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $136.92 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $113.88 million.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 10,634 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $89.04 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.34 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Oringer Jonathan (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 15,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $90.48 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.35 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Ciardiello Steven (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,880 shares at an average price of $91.79 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 31,550 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 53.46% up over the past 12 months. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 69.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.03% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.26.