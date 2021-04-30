Stryker Corporation (SYK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,987 institutions hold shares in Stryker Corporation (SYK), with 27.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.32% while institutional investors hold 81.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 376.10M, and float is at 348.25M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 75.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.89 million shares valued at $7.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the SYK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.48 million shares valued at $6.98 billion to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.28 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $6.19 billion, while Greenleaf Trust holds 5.53% of the shares totaling 20.82 million with a market value of $5.1 billion.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is 7.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $171.75 and a high of $268.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYK stock was last observed hovering at around $259.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.85% off its average median price target of $277.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.06% off the consensus price target high of $303.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -10.22% lower than the price target low of $239.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $263.43, the stock is 3.19% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 17.13% off its SMA200. SYK registered 36.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $240.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $231.16.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.53%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $98.09B and $14.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.71 and Fwd P/E is 25.67. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.38% and -1.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stryker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.13 with sales reaching $4.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.50% year-over-year.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Stryker Corporation (SYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fink M Kathryn, the company’s VP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Fink M Kathryn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $250.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10243.0 shares.

Stryker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Boehnlein Glenn S (VP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $246.01 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12321.0 shares of the SYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Boehnlein Glenn S (VP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $239.10 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 14,321 shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK).

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading 0.37% up over the past 12 months. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is 8.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.34% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.