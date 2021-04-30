Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

691 institutions hold shares in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 96.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.27M, and float is at 100.97M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 95.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.51 million shares valued at $2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.49% of the SUI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.47 million shares valued at $1.44 billion to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 6.84 million shares representing 6.36% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 4.88 million with a market value of $741.99 million.

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is 9.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.81 and a high of $165.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUI stock was last observed hovering at around $163.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.26% off its average median price target of $171.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.05% off the consensus price target high of $177.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.69% lower than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.29, the stock is 5.84% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 13.38% off its SMA200. SUI registered 25.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.56.

The stock witnessed a 10.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.66%, and is 2.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has around 4872 employees, a market worth around $18.62B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.73 and Fwd P/E is 80.02. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.97% and 0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $318.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEWIS CLUNET R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEWIS CLUNET R sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $149.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27900.0 shares.

Sun Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that LEWIS CLUNET R (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $144.50 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3200.0 shares of the SUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, LEWIS CLUNET R (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $143.50 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 7,200 shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is trading 63.04% up over the past 12 months. UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is 59.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.84% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.61.