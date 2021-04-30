Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

336 institutions hold shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.61% while institutional investors hold 108.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.71M, and float is at 50.78M with Short Float at 16.01%. Institutions hold 104.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.91 million shares valued at $224.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.84% of the SUPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.3 million shares valued at $133.3 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 3.12 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $78.5 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $55.63 million.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) is 24.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.20 and a high of $32.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUPN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.82% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.68% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.27, the stock is 3.79% and 11.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 27.04% off its SMA200. SUPN registered 32.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.64.

The stock witnessed a 19.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.68%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has around 563 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $520.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.23 and Fwd P/E is 21.30. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.80% and -3.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $129.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Tami Tillotson, the company’s Sr. V.P., Regulatory Affairs. SEC filings show that Martin Tami Tillotson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $31.98 per share for a total of $99938.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86326.0 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Martin Tami Tillotson (Sr. V.P., Regulatory Affairs) sold a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $29.98 per share for $93702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86326.0 shares of the SUPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Schwabe Stefan K.F. (Executive Vice President & CMO) disposed off 46,347 shares at an average price of $22.10 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 2,772 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 17.43% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 2.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.84% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.54.