The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

223 institutions hold shares in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.99% while institutional investors hold 100.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.60M, and float is at 51.73M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 96.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with over 5.39 million shares valued at $73.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the TBBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.44 million shares valued at $60.61 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.77 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $51.49 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $37.62 million.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is 63.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.29 and a high of $24.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBBK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.83% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.78% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.36, the stock is 3.37% and 2.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 57.48% off its SMA200. TBBK registered 195.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.47.

The stock witnessed a 6.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.70%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has around 635 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $210.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.23 and Fwd P/E is 11.32. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 322.68% and -8.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $52.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.20% year-over-year.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN DANIEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COHEN DANIEL G sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $21.68 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

The Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Mielke Daniela (Director) bought a total of 3,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $20.80 per share for $70196.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16780.0 shares of the TBBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, McEntee James J III (Director) disposed off 25,235 shares at an average price of $20.23 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 108,854 shares of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Internet Bancorp (INBK) that is trading 104.44% up over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is 40.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.4% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.