The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is 49.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.97 and a high of $44.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKE stock was last observed hovering at around $43.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -211.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -211.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.65, the stock is 4.16% and 7.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 53.12% off its SMA200. BKE registered 197.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.06.

The stock witnessed a 9.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.93%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $901.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.80. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.54% and -1.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.10%).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Buckle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $203.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in The Buckle Inc. (BKE), with 19.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.30% while institutional investors hold 107.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.87M, and float is at 29.43M with Short Float at 16.00%. Institutions hold 63.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.23 million shares valued at $211.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.53% of the BKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.1 million shares valued at $148.87 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.99 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $87.21 million, while Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $52.06 million.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at The Buckle Inc. (BKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NELSON DENNIS H, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that NELSON DENNIS H sold 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $42.72 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

The Buckle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that NELSON DENNIS H (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $41.99 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.26 million shares of the BKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, NELSON DENNIS H (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 3,700 shares at an average price of $42.09 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 2,276,005 shares of The Buckle Inc. (BKE).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading 114.41% up over the past 12 months. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is 274.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.46% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.78.