These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is 8.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.30 and a high of $12.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDZI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.23% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.23% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is 11.49% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 4.54% at the moment leaves the stock 11.58% off its SMA200. CDZI registered -1.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

The stock witnessed a 23.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.95%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $465.35M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.69% and -5.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadiz Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $560k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Cadiz Inc. (CDZI), with 690.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 66.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.34M, and float is at 34.24M with Short Float at 7.54%. Institutions hold 65.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.9 million shares valued at $20.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.96% of the CDZI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.46 million shares valued at $15.57 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.46 million shares representing 1.21% and valued at over $4.94 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $4.42 million.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 15.67% up over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is 22.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.32% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.87.