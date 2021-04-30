These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is 9.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.82 and a high of $61.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPB stock was last observed hovering at around $49.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.95% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.42% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.79, the stock is -1.74% and -3.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 20.80% off its SMA200. TPB registered 120.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.22.

The stock witnessed a -4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.26%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) has around 408 employees, a market worth around $905.54M and $405.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.99 and Fwd P/E is 14.19. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.34% and -20.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turning Point Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $106.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB), with 809.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.25% while institutional investors hold 87.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.16M, and float is at 18.20M with Short Float at 5.77%. Institutions hold 83.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard General L.P. with over 6.04 million shares valued at $269.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.67% of the TPB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with 1.58 million shares valued at $70.59 million to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.88 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $39.08 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $30.1 million.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arnold Zimmerman, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Arnold Zimmerman sold 2,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $51.76 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59857.0 shares.

Turning Point Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Arnold Zimmerman (Director) sold a total of 2,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $51.76 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Standard General L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $56.00 for $112.0 million. The insider now directly holds 3,947,056 shares of Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB).

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB): Who are the competitors?

