Things appear to be looking up for SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD)

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) is -0.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLMD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.81, the stock is 16.50% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -9.74% off its SMA200. TLMD registered -21.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.31.

The stock witnessed a 24.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.11%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $600.43M and $58.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.32% and -35.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.00%).

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SOC Telemed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $13.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 71.20% year-over-year.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD), with 12.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.92% while institutional investors hold 91.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.54M, and float is at 68.53M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 76.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 33.87 million shares valued at $265.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.12% of the TLMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with 6.07 million shares valued at $47.55 million to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.62 million shares representing 3.42% and valued at over $20.58 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $13.72 million.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 56 times.