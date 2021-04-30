Things appear to be looking up for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) is -34.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $19.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VINP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $142.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.71% off the consensus price target high of $209.73 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 84.88% higher than the price target low of $73.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.09, the stock is -9.01% and -21.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -26.00% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.99.

The stock witnessed a -14.63% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.38%, and is -7.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $654.86M and $62.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.05 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Distance from 52-week low is 0.64% and -43.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.60%).

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26.The EPS is expected to grow by 167.30% this year.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.16% while institutional investors hold 15.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.05M, and float is at 27.82M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 10.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge International Growth Fd with over 0.8 million shares valued at $13.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.43% of the VINP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd with 0.53 million shares valued at $6.93 million to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Growth Fund which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $3.84 million, while Alger Fund-International Focus Fund holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.38 million.