TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) is 37.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.73 and a high of $26.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.41% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.2% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.95, the stock is 2.07% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 34.97% off its SMA200. TSC registered 59.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.09%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $754.66M and $204.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.03 and Fwd P/E is 12.45. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.18% and -9.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $55.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.70% in year-over-year returns.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC), with 5.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.22% while institutional investors hold 93.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.38M, and float is at 27.21M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 78.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.17 million shares valued at $55.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.57% of the TSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Stone Point Capital Llc with 2.77 million shares valued at $48.2 million to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.58 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $27.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $23.72 million.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fetterolf Brian S, the company’s CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC. SEC filings show that Fetterolf Brian S bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $23.41 per share for a total of $11706.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87439.0 shares.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Fetterolf Brian S (CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $16.51 per share for $8255.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86939.0 shares of the TSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Fetterolf Brian S (CEO, TSC Bank, Director TSC) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $16.27 for $8135.0. The insider now directly holds 86,439 shares of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC).

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) that is trading 0.93% up over the past 12 months. CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) is 33.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.17% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.48.