USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

90 institutions hold shares in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), with 47.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.73% while institutional investors hold 49.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.94M, and float is at 49.60M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 25.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 18.18 million shares valued at $247.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.74% of the USAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.03 million shares valued at $14.01 million to account for 1.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. which holds 0.42 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $5.77 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $5.73 million.

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) is 11.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.08 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USAC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.20, the stock is -1.28% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.79% off its SMA200. USAC registered 84.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.41%, and is -5.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has around 742 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $667.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 506.67. Profit margin for the company is -96.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.69% and -7.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Compression Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $159.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.70% in year-over-year returns.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LONG ERIC D. SEC filings show that LONG ERIC D sold 2,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $13.05 per share for a total of $30550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

USA Compression Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that LONG ERIC D bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $7.95 per share for $79500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the USAC stock.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 89.46% up over the past 12 months. Harsco Corporation (HSC) is 81.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -70.06% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.