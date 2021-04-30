Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

156 institutions hold shares in Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.91% while institutional investors hold 100.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.70M, and float is at 22.04M with Short Float at 11.30%. Institutions hold 89.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott General Partners LLC with over 2.56 million shares valued at $68.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.91% of the VAPO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parian Global Management, LP with 1.85 million shares valued at $49.57 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 1.84 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $49.52 million, while Hound Partners, LLC holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $48.27 million.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is -18.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.75 and a high of $54.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAPO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.11% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 38.89% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.00, the stock is -2.23% and -9.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -25.84% off its SMA200. VAPO registered 8.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.60.

The stock witnessed a -6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.59%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $566.94M and $125.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.39% and -59.57% from its 52-week high.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $31.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.30% in year-over-year returns.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramade Gregoire, the company’s SVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Ramade Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $25.82 per share for a total of $51640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20614.0 shares.

Vapotherm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Arnerich Anthony L. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $21.84 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14649.0 shares of the VAPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Ramade Gregoire (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $27.91 for $55820.0. The insider now directly holds 20,614 shares of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO).