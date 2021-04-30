What should you know before buying stock in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is 18.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.57 and a high of $33.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.72% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -16.07% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.50, the stock is 1.22% and 3.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 22.15% off its SMA200. BXMT registered 40.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.03.

The stock witnessed a 3.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.79%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 34.87 and Fwd P/E is 13.18. Distance from 52-week low is 66.07% and -1.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $110.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

391 institutions hold shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), with 3.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 62.12% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 61.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.9 million shares valued at $355.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the BXMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.3 million shares valued at $338.69 million to account for 8.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 7.08 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $194.88 million, while Carmignac Gestion holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 3.98 million with a market value of $109.62 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan Katharine A, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Keenan Katharine A sold 1,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $31.14 per share for a total of $59540.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91541.0 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $30.74 per share for $11804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40281.0 shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Armer Douglas N. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 614 shares at an average price of $30.79 for $18905.0. The insider now directly holds 96,273 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading 93.78% up over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is 149.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.77% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.53.