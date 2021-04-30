What should you know before buying stock in Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is 25.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.12 and a high of $124.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPC stock was last observed hovering at around $124.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.19% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -24.5% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.74, the stock is 5.77% and 9.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 23.97% off its SMA200. GPC registered 53.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.61.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.70%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $17.72B and $16.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.88 and Fwd P/E is 19.92. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.34% and 0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genuine Parts Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.51 with sales reaching $4.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Top Institutional Holders

1,134 institutions hold shares in Genuine Parts Company (GPC), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 80.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.41M, and float is at 140.25M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 78.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.47 million shares valued at $1.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the GPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.45 million shares valued at $1.25 billion to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.03 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $806.8 million, while Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 4.93 million with a market value of $495.44 million.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOLDER JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOLDER JOHN R bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $97.00 per share for a total of $97000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13731.0 shares.

Genuine Parts Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that HOLDER JOHN R (Director) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $91.72 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12731.0 shares of the GPC stock.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading 77.12% up over the past 12 months. Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) is 0.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.9% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.