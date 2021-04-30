What should you know before buying stock in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is 12.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.50 and a high of $120.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOGI stock was last observed hovering at around $112.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.99% off its average median price target of $121.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.77% off the consensus price target high of $153.23 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.22% lower than the price target low of $103.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.14, the stock is -1.63% and 2.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 20.56% off its SMA200. LOGI registered 125.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.63.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.83%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $18.50B and $4.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00 and Fwd P/E is 26.27. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.71% and -9.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Logitech International S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Top Institutional Holders

779 institutions hold shares in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 58.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.05M, and float is at 167.51M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 58.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 7.03 million shares valued at $683.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.06% of the LOGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 6.11 million shares valued at $594.17 million to account for 3.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.59 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $445.75 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.01% of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $338.27 million.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Darrell Bracken, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Darrell Bracken sold 41,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $107.77 per share for a total of $4.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Logitech International S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Darrell Bracken (President & CEO) sold a total of 41,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $105.64 per share for $4.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the LOGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, HIRSCH DIDIER (Director) disposed off 2,679 shares at an average price of $102.50 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 6,880 shares of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI).

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 256.65% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 42.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.18% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.73.