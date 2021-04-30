Which institution holds the most shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)

597 institutions hold shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY), with 651.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 94.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.28M, and float is at 116.04M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 93.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 16.09 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.72% of the ALNY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.53 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 10.06 million shares representing 8.57% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 7.78% of the shares totaling 9.13 million with a market value of $1.19 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) is 7.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.29 and a high of $178.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALNY stock was last observed hovering at around $143.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.84% off its average median price target of $179.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.56% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -55.21% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.69, the stock is 0.15% and -1.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -1.01% off its SMA200. ALNY registered 2.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.39.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.73%, and is 1.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has around 1453 employees, a market worth around $16.51B and $492.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.10% and -21.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.80%).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.64 with sales reaching $191.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 69.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 84.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vaishnaw Akshay, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Vaishnaw Akshay sold 2,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $136.95 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14119.0 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Vaishnaw Akshay (President, R&D) sold a total of 3,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $137.67 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19202.0 shares of the ALNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, MARAGANORE JOHN (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 33,979 shares at an average price of $147.31 for $5.01 million. The insider now directly holds 206,036 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -23.80% down over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is -6.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.22% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.67.